Soccer-Hernan Crespo leaves Sao Paulo as coach after eight months
Sao Paulo have parted ways with Argentine coach Hernan Crespo "by mutual accord", the Brazilian club said on Wednesday. Former Argentina striker Crespo took over in February after a successful spell with Defensa y Justicia in Argentina and led Sao Paulo to the state championship in May, their first since 2005. But the club have struggled in the Serie A and currently sit 13th in the 20-team league with just six wins from 25 games.
But the club have struggled in the Serie A and currently sit 13th in the 20-team league with just six wins from 25 games. In a bid to limit clubs hiring and firing coaches – some clubs would use as many as four each season - the Brazilian Football Confederation announced last year that clubs could only fire one coach each season.
However, a loophole allows them to get round that rule if changes are made "by mutual accord", leading to a string of such announcements this season.
