Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Former Wake Forest coach's U.S. college scandal charges could be dropped in deal

A former women's volleyball coach at Wake Forest University accused of participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud and bribery scheme has struck a deal with federal prosecutors that could result in the charges against him being dropped. Federal prosecutors in Boston in a deferred prosecution agreement unsealed on Tuesday agreed to dismiss the case against William Ferguson after two years if he pays a $50,000 fine and complies with other conditions.

Ex-Ohio State DB De'van Bogard dies in fire

Former Ohio State defensive back De'van Bogard died Tuesday in a fire at his apartment in Elyria, Ohio. He was 27. Bogard played football at Glenville High School in Cleveland before joining the Buckeyes in 2012 as part of Urban Meyer's first recruiting class at Ohio State. He most recently was a high school assistant coach in Elyria.

NBA-Nets say Irving cannot play or practice until eligible as vaccine row escalates

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving will not be allowed to play or practice with the team until he is "eligible to be a full participant", the NBA franchise said on Tuesday amid the continuing fallout over the guard's COVID-19 vaccination status.

Irving, who refused to reveal his vaccination status, was forced to sit out the Nets' first pre-season home game last week against the Milwaukee Bucks as he was listed as "ineligible" by the team.

Athletics-World Championship bronze medallist Tirop found stabbed to death

Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop, a two-times World Championship bronze medallist, was found stabbed to death at her home, Athletics Kenya said on Wednesday. The 25-year-old represented Kenya in the 5,000m event at the Tokyo Olympics and finished fourth in the finals.

Soccer-Hernan Crespo leaves Sao Paulo as coach after eight months

Sao Paulo have parted ways with Argentine coach Hernan Crespo "by mutual accord", the Brazilian club said on Wednesday. Former Argentina striker Crespo took over in February after a successful spell with Defensa y Justicia in Argentina and led Sao Paulo to the state championship in May, their first since 2005.

Soccer-Wales' Brooks diagnosed with cancer

Wales and Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has been diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma, a type of cancer, and is set to begin treatment next week, the 24-year-old said in a statement on Wednesday. Brooks, who has made 21 appearances for Wales, withdrew from their squad last week and thanked their medical team for helping diagnose the illness.

Tennis-Medvedev sent packing in fourth round of Indian Wells

Daniil Medvedev was knocked out in the fourth round of Indian Wells by Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov on Wednesday as the world number two's near-flawless start turned nightmarish in a 4-6 6-4 6-3 defeat. Medvedev broke Dimitrov’s serve to open the match, easing through a near-perfect first set in which he won all but four of his first-serve points and fired off three aces with just five unforced errors.

Tennis-Britain's Murray says he will not play Davis Cup

Andy Murray plans to skip the Davis Cup because he is uncertain he "deserves to play" for Britain and the former world number one also said he needs some time off before competing at the Australian Open. Britain are due to play France and the Czech Republic in Innsbruck in the group stages of the Davis Cup on Nov. 27-28, with the competition set to end on Dec. 5.

Rugby-All Blacks won't be under-estimating USA Eagles, says Cane

New Zealand have no intention of under-estimating the USA Eagles when the sides meet in a test match next week in Washington, their captain Sam Cane said on Wednesday. The Oct. 23 clash, designed to grow interest in the sport amongst Americans, marks the start of a run of five tests in consecutive weeks for the All Blacks with Wales, Italy, Ireland and France their other opponents.

Motor racing-Williams F1 team sets 2030 climate positive target

The Williams Formula One team have pledged to be climate positive by 2030 and be the "pace-setter for sustainability in global motorsport" as part of a new strategy revealed on Wednesday. The British-based former champions said they had also become the first F1 team to sign the U.N. Sports for Climate Action Framework.

