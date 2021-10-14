Left Menu

Soccer-Flamengo win to keep pressure on leaders Atletico

Flamengo scored three times in a commanding first half to beat Juventude 3-1 on Wednesday and keep up their pursuit of Brazilian league leaders Atletico Mineiro.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 14-10-2021 05:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 05:39 IST
Soccer-Flamengo win to keep pressure on leaders Atletico
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Flamengo scored three times in a commanding first half to beat Juventude 3-1 on Wednesday and keep up their pursuit of Brazilian league leaders Atletico Mineiro. The win, which came as Atletico beat Santos by the same scoreline, means Flamengo remain 11 points behind the Belo Horizonte club but with two games in hand.

They picked up all three points at the Maracana stadium thanks to first half goals from Kenedy, Pedro, and a superb 30-metre free kick from Andreas Pereira. Willian Matheus got a consolation goal for the visitors after 57 minutes but Juventude remain in 16th place in the 20-team league, one spot above the relegation zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
IBM Global Business Services renamed IBM Consulting

IBM Global Business Services renamed IBM Consulting

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021