Soccer-Atletico win to maintain advantage at top of Brazil's Serie A

Ignacio Fernandez scored one penalty and missed another as Atletico Mineiro came from behind to beat Santos 3-1 on Wednesday and remain at the top of Brazil’s Serie A. The result leaves Atletico on 56 points, 11 ahead of Flamengo, who beat Juventude 3-1 in Rio de Janeiro. Flamengo have two games in hand and the two sides meet in Rio on Oct. 30.

Reuters | Belo Horizonte | Updated: 14-10-2021 05:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 05:44 IST
Ignacio Fernandez scored one penalty and missed another as Atletico Mineiro came from behind to beat Santos 3-1 on Wednesday and remain at the top of Brazil’s Serie A. Raniel put Santos ahead three minutes into the second half but Fernandez got one goal back from the penalty spot after 69 minutes before Nathan gave them the lead six minutes later with a header.

Fernandez saw another penalty saved with 10 minutes remaining but he reacted fastest to head home the rebound and make it 3-1. The result leaves Atletico on 56 points, 11 ahead of Flamengo, who beat Juventude 3-1 in Rio de Janeiro.

Flamengo have two games in hand and the two sides meet in Rio on Oct. 30.

