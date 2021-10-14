Soccer-Corinthians return to winning ways against Fluminense

Corinthians returned to winning ways in Brazil's Serie A by beating Fluminense 1-0 on Wednesday, just five days after suffering their first league defeat in 11 matches. Gabriel Pereira, 20, scored the only goal of the game when he sidefooted home a volley after 69 minutes.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian limped off after seven minutes for Corinthians with a thigh injury. The win lifts Corinthians to sixth, equal on 40 points with city rivals Palmeiras, who are fifth. Palmeiras have a better goals scored record and have played a game less.

The defeat was the second in three games for Fluminense, who are in ninth, seven points further back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)