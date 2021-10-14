Left Menu

Soccer-Corinthians return to winning ways against Fluminense

Gabriel Pereira, 20, scored the only goal of the game when he sidefooted home a volley after 69 minutes. Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian limped off after seven minutes for Corinthians with a thigh injury. The win lifts Corinthians to sixth, equal on 40 points with city rivals Palmeiras, who are fifth.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2021 08:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 08:01 IST
Soccer-Corinthians return to winning ways against Fluminense

Corinthians returned to winning ways in Brazil's Serie A by beating Fluminense 1-0 on Wednesday, just five days after suffering their first league defeat in 11 matches. Gabriel Pereira, 20, scored the only goal of the game when he sidefooted home a volley after 69 minutes.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian limped off after seven minutes for Corinthians with a thigh injury. The win lifts Corinthians to sixth, equal on 40 points with city rivals Palmeiras, who are fifth. Palmeiras have a better goals scored record and have played a game less.

The defeat was the second in three games for Fluminense, who are in ninth, seven points further back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
IBM Global Business Services renamed IBM Consulting

IBM Global Business Services renamed IBM Consulting

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021