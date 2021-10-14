Left Menu

Rugby-Former Wallaby Lealiifano unveiled as Moana Pasifika's first signing

"I have been blessed with so many amazing opportunities over the course of my rugby career, that I feel I can give back to a special community that has always supported me regardless of what colour jersey I was wearing." Lealiifano, who has been playing in Japan in recent seasons, will move to Auckland where Aaron Mauger's team will be based.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 14-10-2021 08:37 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 08:37 IST
Rugby-Former Wallaby Lealiifano unveiled as Moana Pasifika's first signing
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Australia playmaker Christian Lealiifano has been named as expansion side Moana Pasifika's first signing for their maiden Super Rugby season in next year's Pacific competition. New Zealand-born Lealiifano was capped 26 times for the Wallabies and featured at the 2019 World Cup in Japan after taking time out from the game to battle cancer.

"As someone who was raised a proud Samoan, there is massive appeal in playing for a team that celebrates my heritage, and my culture," the 34-year-old former ACT Brumbies stalwart said in a team release. "I have been blessed with so many amazing opportunities over the course of my rugby career, that I feel I can give back to a special community that has always supported me regardless of what colour jersey I was wearing."

Lealiifano, who has been playing in Japan in recent seasons, will move to Auckland where Aaron Mauger's team will be based. Moana Pasifika will be joined by Fijian Drua in the new 12-team Super Rugby Pacific competition featuring Australia and New Zealand's professional sides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021