Left Menu

Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL code of conduct

Kolkata-Knight Riders wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier Leagues code of conduct during his teams second Qualifier against Delhi Capitals, which it won by three wickets here.The exact nature of the breach was not specified by the IPL but Karthik was seen dislodging a stump out of frustration after he was dismissed during the high-voltage game on Wednesday.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 14-10-2021 08:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 08:41 IST
Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL code of conduct
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Kolkata-Knight Riders wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's code of conduct during his team's second Qualifier against Delhi Capitals, which it won by three wickets here.

The exact nature of the breach was not specified by the IPL but Karthik was seen dislodging a stump out of frustration after he was dismissed during the high-voltage game on Wednesday. Karthik, on his part, admitted to a level one offence and also accepted the sanction.

''Dinesh Karthik, the Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper-batsman, has been reprimanded for breaching the (IPL's Code of Conduct during his team's Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals at Sharjah on Wednesday 13th October,'' a statement issued by the IPL stated here on late Wednesday night.

''Mr Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding,'' it added.

Rahul Tripathi smashed a six off the penultimate ball of the match as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by three wickets in the second IPL qualifier here on Wednesday to set up a title clash against Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021