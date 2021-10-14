Left Menu

Cricket-Australia eyes 2023 for postponed South Africa test series

CA called off the tour in February citing health risks, a decision greeted by disappointment and frustration in South Africa. "We've been working over recent months to look to reschedule, and we think we've found a window in the calendar in 2023 to reschedule that tour," Hockley told a media conference after CA's annual general meeting.

"We've been working over recent months to look to reschedule, and we think we've found a window in the calendar in 2023 to reschedule that tour," Hockley told a media conference after CA's annual general meeting. "Our relationships with South Africa are very strong.

"As we said at the time, we were very disappointed and I know our players were extremely disappointed not to be able to go to South Africa." Hockley declined to elaborate which part of 2023.

Australia is to host South Africa in a three-match series over its home summer in 2022/23 before a white-ball tour of India in early-2023 according to the International Cricket Council's Future Tour Programme. Australia have not played a single test overseas since the COVID-19 pandemic and have postponed multiple tours, citing health risks and player welfare, despite some players' willingness to play in the lucrative Indian Premier League.

