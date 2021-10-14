Sports News Roundup: Former Wake Forest coach's U.S. college scandal charges could be dropped in deal; Athletics-Surpassing Lewis' U.S. medal record 'never a goal', says Felix and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Former Wake Forest coach's U.S. college scandal charges could be dropped in deal

A former women's volleyball coach at Wake Forest University accused of participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud and bribery scheme has struck a deal with federal prosecutors that could result in the charges against him being dropped. Federal prosecutors in Boston in a deferred prosecution agreement unsealed on Tuesday agreed to dismiss the case against William Ferguson after two years if he pays a $50,000 fine and complies with other conditions.

Athletics-Surpassing Lewis' U.S. medal record 'never a goal', says Felix

Allyson Felix said surpassing Carl Lewis as the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete was "never a goal" but that it was "amazing" to have achieved the feat after winning her 11th Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games. The 13-time world champion picked up bronze in the 400m and gold as part of the U.S. 4x400m relay team in Tokyo to move past American great Lewis' record of 10 medals.

Golf-Australia cancels men's and women's Opens due to COVID-19

Australia has cancelled its men's and women's Open tournaments in a hammer blow for the struggling domestic game as COVID-19 and travel restrictions continue to bite. Organisers had planned a late-January, early-February window for the men's Australian Open in Sydney after its original November schedule proved untenable.

NBA-Irving 'being true' to himself by not getting vaccinated

Kyrie Irving said he was "being true to what feels good" by choosing not to get vaccinated after the Brooklyn Nets decided he will not be allowed to practice or play with them until he complies with New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

A New York mandate requires proof of at least one shot of the vaccine to enter large indoor spaces. The NBA has said players who are unable to compete due to local mandates will miss out on pay.

Tennis-Medvedev sent packing in fourth round of Indian Wells

Daniil Medvedev was knocked out in the fourth round of Indian Wells by Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov on Wednesday as the world number two's near-flawless start turned nightmarish in a 4-6 6-4 6-3 defeat. Medvedev broke Dimitrov's serve to open the match, easing through a near-perfect first set in which he won all but four of his first-serve points and fired off three aces with just five unforced errors.

Soccer-Mexico, Canada remain unbeaten in World Cup qualifying

Mexico claimed a 2-0 win at El Salvador on Wednesday while Canada thrashed Panama 4-1 at home as both teams remained unbeaten in CONCACAF qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. Leaders Mexico are on 14 points from six matches, three points clear of the United States, who beat Costa Rica 2-1. Canada, bidding to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986, are third on 10 points.

Gymnastics-US Olympic Committee defends handling of Nassar case

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has defended its handling of the Larry Nassar case after several top gymnasts who suffered sexual abuse under the former team doctor's care sent a letter to Congress calling for the USOPC board to be dissolved. Olympic gold medallists Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman, along with World Championships gold medallist Maggie Nichols, sent the letter on Wednesday saying the "Board's past actions demonstrate an unwillingness to confront endemic problems with abuse," according to media reports.

Tennis-Britain's Murray says he will not play Davis Cup

Andy Murray plans to skip the Davis Cup because he is uncertain he "deserves to play" for Britain and the former world number one also said he needs some time off before competing at the Australian Open. Britain are due to play France and the Czech Republic in Innsbruck in the group stages of the Davis Cup on Nov. 27-28, with the competition set to end on Dec. 5.

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin nets milestone goals as Caps top Rangers

Alex Ovechkin scored twice in the third period to move into sole possession of fifth place on the NHL's all-time goal list Wednesday night, leading the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 win over the visiting New York Rangers in the season opener for both teams. Ovechkin, who signed a five-year contract with the Capitals in July, is nine goals away from tying Brett Hull for fourth place and 162 goals behind the all-time leader, Wayne Gretzky.

Motor racing-Williams F1 team sets 2030 climate positive target

The Williams Formula One team have pledged to be climate positive by 2030 and be the "pace-setter for sustainability in global motorsport" as part of a new strategy revealed on Wednesday. The British-based former champions said they had also become the first F1 team to sign the U.N. Sports for Climate Action Framework.

