Cricket-Australia's Pucovski suffering concussion symptoms
Pucovski has suffered nine previous concussions and the latest knock puts his Ashes campaign at risk, with the 23-year-old expected to be among the contenders to open the batting against England, along with David Warner. "Will is currently managing his recovery in consultation with CV's medical staff," Cricket Victoria said in a statement https://www.cricket.com.au/news/will-pucovski-concussion-victoria-training-net-session-australia-opener-ashes-england/2021-10-14.
Australia batter Will Pucovski is suffering concussion symptoms after he was struck on the head during a training session last week, Cricket Victoria (CV) said on Thursday. Pucovski has suffered nine previous concussions and the latest knock puts his Ashes campaign at risk, with the 23-year-old expected to be among the contenders to open the batting against England, along with David Warner.
"Will is currently managing his recovery in consultation with CV's medical staff," Cricket Victoria said in a statement https://www.cricket.com.au/news/will-pucovski-concussion-victoria-training-net-session-australia-opener-ashes-england/2021-10-14. "He looks forward to returning to training as soon as he is able to do so." The five-test Ashes is due to begin in Brisbane on Dec. 8.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
First teaser of Larry David starrer 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 11 reveals premiere date
David Tennant, 'Lupin' creator George Kay join hands for 'Litvinenko'
We had the best goalkeeper in the world tonight, David was fantastic: Solskjaer
David Lee Roth announces retirement from music
David Julius, Ardem Patapoutian win 2021 Nobel Prize for Medicine