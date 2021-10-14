Left Menu

Cricket-Australia's Pucovski suffering concussion symptoms

Pucovski has suffered nine previous concussions and the latest knock puts his Ashes campaign at risk, with the 23-year-old expected to be among the contenders to open the batting against England, along with David Warner. "Will is currently managing his recovery in consultation with CV's medical staff," Cricket Victoria said in a statement https://www.cricket.com.au/news/will-pucovski-concussion-victoria-training-net-session-australia-opener-ashes-england/2021-10-14.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 14:07 IST
Cricket-Australia's Pucovski suffering concussion symptoms

Australia batter Will Pucovski is suffering concussion symptoms after he was struck on the head during a training session last week, Cricket Victoria (CV) said on Thursday. Pucovski has suffered nine previous concussions and the latest knock puts his Ashes campaign at risk, with the 23-year-old expected to be among the contenders to open the batting against England, along with David Warner.

"Will is currently managing his recovery in consultation with CV's medical staff," Cricket Victoria said in a statement https://www.cricket.com.au/news/will-pucovski-concussion-victoria-training-net-session-australia-opener-ashes-england/2021-10-14. "He looks forward to returning to training as soon as he is able to do so." The five-test Ashes is due to begin in Brisbane on Dec. 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021