Cycling-Women's 2022 Tour de France route

The route of the 2022 women's Tour de France, which was unveiled by organisers on Thursday: July 24. Stage 1 - Paris Tour Eiffel - Champs Elysees, 82km

July 25. Stage 2 - Meaux - Provins, 135km July 26. Stage 3 - Reims - Epernay, 133km

July 27. Stage 4 - Troyes - Bar sur Aube, 126km July 28. Stage 5 - Bar le Duc - St Die des Vosges, 175km

July 29. Stage 6 - St Die des Vosges - Rosheim, 128km July 30. Stage 7 - Selestat - Le Markstein, 127km

July 31. Stage 8 - Lure - La Super Planche des Belles Filles, 123km Total distance: 1,029km

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)