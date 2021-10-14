Left Menu

It's a minor one, progressing fine: Williamson on hamstring injury

In these sort of events, when you play different opposition, every sort of three days at a different venue, there are some adjustments to make quite quickly ...it is great to be here to join up with the New Zealand team and lot of exciting about the group and getting involved, Williamson added.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Thursday described his hamstring injury as a ''minor'' one, playing down concerns over his fitness ahead of the Black Caps' T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan on October 26.

A day after New Zealand coach Gary Stead expressed confidence about his availability, Williamson also struck a note of optimism ahead of the match in Sharjah. The tournament begins on October 17.

''Minor, (it's) okay, progressing well. So, there are no complaints,'' he responded to a query during a conference call with the media arranged by the ICC.

Talking about his side's preparations, Williamson said it is great to have former pacer Shane Bond in support staff.

The bond will work specifically with the national team's spinners during the tournament. ''With all his experience he has had from around the world and also particularly in this part of the world (UAE) with Mumbai (Indians in the IPL), he is very good at what he does,'' Williamson said.

''...he will assist our bowling coach and help in any way that he can, so he will be there around the group anyway, he is a lot of fun,'' he added.

Bond, who is with the squad as the fourth coach is assisting bowling coach Shane Jurgensen while also working with the team's spinners.

He has been the bowling coach of five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. New Zealand, who have won the inaugural ICC World Test championship, have always entered ICC events with the under-dogs tag, but for Williamson, it doesn't matter.

''I mean the tags are tags. Everybody has different ones, so it is fine...there are match-winners throughout and anyone can beat anyone on the day, so it is a pretty exciting prospect for the viewers, no doubt,'' he said.

According to Williamson, making adjustments quickly is important in events like the T20 World Cup, when sides face different opposition at different venues,'' he said.

''...it is a pretty short tournament, so you want to hit the ground running and try and get a bit of momentum early. In these sort of events, when you play different opposition, every sort of three days at a different venue, there are some adjustments to make quite quickly ''...it is great to be here to join up with the New Zealand team and lot of exciting about the group and getting involved,'' Williamson added.

