Left Menu

Soccer-Saints' Adams to miss Leeds clash with muscle injury

Adams was ruled out of Scotland's match against the Faroe Islands last week after suffering the injury in their 3-2 win over Israel at Hampden Park. "It's not too serious but he will definitely be out for the game this weekend.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 16:44 IST
Soccer-Saints' Adams to miss Leeds clash with muscle injury

Southampton striker Che Adams will miss Saturday's Premier League home match against Leeds United after picking up a muscle injury on international duty with Scotland, manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said on Thursday. Adams was ruled out of Scotland's match against the Faroe Islands last week after suffering the injury in their 3-2 win over Israel at Hampden Park.

"It's not too serious but he will definitely be out for the game this weekend. I've not seen everybody back so far but the reports have been positive for the rest," Hasenhuettl told a news conference. Hasenhuettl, whose winless side are 17th in the table with four points from seven matches, said that he expects a tough test against Leeds who are one place above them.

"The average number of passes the opposition play against Leeds is one of the lowest in the league," the Austrian said. "It'll be nice to watch (for the neutral) with a lot of mistakes in the game because of the pressure each side puts on the other. "You'll not see a five star dinner, it'll be about winning the second balls. This is the way they play and we have to find the right answer because it will be an intense fight.

"They're a team who always have a lot of players behind the ball and are never really exposed. The team that scores the first goal is definitely in a good situation because it gives them more space for counter-attacks, which both teams want."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021