Left Menu

Ended in heartbreak but Delhi Capitals is team of exceptional warriors: Pant after IPL ouster

You all made this season special. We will come back stronger, he said.Two-time champions KKR will face three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash in Dubai on Friday.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 14-10-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 17:03 IST
Ended in heartbreak but Delhi Capitals is team of exceptional warriors: Pant after IPL ouster
Image Credit: Twitter(@cricketworldcup)
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant on Thursday said he is proud of his side despite its ouster from the IPL after a close loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 and described his teammates as ''exceptional warriors''.

Delhi lost by three wickets, primarily undone by an underwhelming batting show which put up just 135 runs on the board for KKR to chase.

Delhi fought hard with the ball but KKR edged home with one ball to spare after losing five wickets for seven runs at one stage.

''It ended in heartbreak last night, but I could not be more proud of leading this team of exceptional warriors. We battled hard through the season, and while we may have fallen short on some days, we always gave 100 percent,'' Pant tweeted.

''To the owners, management, staff, my teammates, and most importantly, our passionate fans, I want to say thank you from my heart. You all made this season special. We will come back stronger,'' he said.

Two-time champions KKR will face three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash in Dubai on Friday.

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021