Left Menu

T20 WC 2021: Ireland, Sri Lanka wins round one warm up match

Ireland and Sri Lanka won the Round 1 warm-up match for the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Thursday by defeating Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea, respectively.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 14-10-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 17:55 IST
T20 WC 2021: Ireland, Sri Lanka wins round one warm up match
Ireland Men's cricket team. (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Ireland and Sri Lanka won the Round one warm-up match for the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Thursday by defeating Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea, respectively. Batting first, Ireland posted a total of 177/3 on the board, and then bowled out Bangladesh for 144.

On other hand, Sri Lanka clinched their second win in the warm-ups by registering a relatively comfortable victory against Papua New Guinea. The Lankans put up a score of 162/5 on the board and then managed to restrict PNG to 123/7 in their 20 overs.

Earlier on Tuesday, Netherlands beat Oman by four runs and Scotland beats Namibia by 19 runs in their warm-up matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021