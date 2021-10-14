T20 WC 2021: Ireland, Sri Lanka wins round one warm up match
Ireland and Sri Lanka won the Round 1 warm-up match for the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Thursday by defeating Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea, respectively.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Ireland and Sri Lanka won the Round one warm-up match for the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Thursday by defeating Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea, respectively. Batting first, Ireland posted a total of 177/3 on the board, and then bowled out Bangladesh for 144.
On other hand, Sri Lanka clinched their second win in the warm-ups by registering a relatively comfortable victory against Papua New Guinea. The Lankans put up a score of 162/5 on the board and then managed to restrict PNG to 123/7 in their 20 overs.
Earlier on Tuesday, Netherlands beat Oman by four runs and Scotland beats Namibia by 19 runs in their warm-up matches. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladesh
- Dubai
- T20 World Cup
- Scotland
- Netherlands
- Namibia
- Sri Lanka
- Ireland
- Papua New Guinea
- Oman
ALSO READ
TNA meets EU delegation; presses for repeal of Sri Lanka's controversial anti-terror law
Sri Lanka to end COVID-19 lockdown on October 1
Indian envoy calls on Sri Lankan Prime Minister, discusses ways to strengthen bilateral ties
Cricket-'Work in progress' Sri Lanka aim to improve batting, says coach Arthur
India also set to reset, deepen ties with Sri Lanka