Thomas Cup: Indian men's badminton team loses to China

The India men's badminton team on Thursday lost to China by 1-4 in their final Group C encounter in the ongoing Thomas Cup.

ANI | Aarhus | Updated: 14-10-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 18:09 IST
Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth (file image). Image Credit: ANI
The India men's badminton team on Thursday lost to China by 1-4 in their final Group C encounter in the ongoing Thomas Cup. In the first match, India went down as Kidambi Srikanth lost the match by 21-12, 21-16 against Shi Yu Qi.

Following this, the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won against He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong by 14-21, 14-21. In the third match, shuttler Sameer Verma lost against Lu Guang Zu by 14-21, 21-9, 24-22.

Later, the doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also lost the match by 26-24, 21-19 against China. In the last match, Kiran George lost against Li Shi Feng by 21-15, 21-17.

India finished at the second position in Group C, behind China. India has stormed into the quarter-finals of the tournament after a dominant win against Tahiti by 5-0 on Tuesday. (ANI)

