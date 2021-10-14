Left Menu

Sibley, Parkinson added in England Lion's squad for Australia tour

A 14-strong squad has been selected for the England Lions tour of Australia starting in November. The touring party will depart on November 4 along with the Test specialists selected in the Ashes squad.

ANI | London | Updated: 14-10-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 19:04 IST
Sibley, Parkinson added in England Lion's squad for Australia tour
Opening batter Dominic Sibley (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A 14-strong squad has been selected for the England Lions tour of Australia starting in November. The touring party will depart on November 4 along with the Test specialists selected in the Ashes squad. Selection is subject to passing Lions' minimum fitness standards, which will be administered over the coming weeks.

Lions squad to tour Australia: Tom Abell (Somerset)Josh Bohannon (Lancashire)James Bracey (Gloucestershire)Brydon Carse (Durham)Mason Crane (Hampshire)Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire)Ben Foakes (Surrey)Alex Lees (Durham)Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)Liam Norwell (Warwickshire)Matt Parkinson (Lancashire)Dom Sibley (Warwickshire)Jamie Smith (Surrey)Rob Yates (Warwickshire)

"The squad includes four players, James Bracey, Mason Crane, Ben Foakes, and Dom Sibley, who are capped at Test level," England Cricket said in an official statement. Lancashire batter Josh Bohannon, Surrey wicketkeeper Jamie Smith and the Warwickshire pair of seamer Liam Norwell and opening batter Rob Yates are new to the Lions set-up.

The rest of the squad have had Lions experience in the past. Durham opener Alex Lees returns to the Lions for the first time in six years. The 28-year-old left-hander has been in excellent form in the County Championship and will be looking to make an impression on this tour. The Lions will be in camp alongside the England Ashes squad and will play two intra-squad matches (1 x 3-day and 1 x 4-day matches) in Queensland. They will also take on Australia A in a four-day match. Dates and venues are still to be confirmed. The party will return home on 16 December.

Coaching appointments will be announced in due course. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021