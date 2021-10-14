Soccer-French parliament bans matches on May 5 in memory of stadium disaster

Left Menu

The French parliament passed a law banning professional football matches from taking place in France on May 5 in memory of the victims of the Furiani stadium disaster in Corsica in 1992.

14-10-2021
The French parliament passed a law banning professional football matches from taking place in France on May 5 in memory of the victims of the Furiani stadium disaster in Corsica in 1992. On May 5, 1992, a stand at Bastia's Furiani collapsed before a French Cup semi-final against Olympique de Marseille, killing 18 and injuring more than 2,300.

The ban had previously met opposition from the French League and the French federation. The law, which had been voted on by the National Assembly last year, has been adopted after the Senate voted in favour on Thursday.

The law covers matches in Ligue 1, Ligue 2, French Cup and the Trophy of Champions.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

