Left Menu

Cricket-County Championship to revert to two-division format in 2022

Under the new structure for 2022, Essex, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Kent, Lancashire, Northamptonshire, Somerset, Surrey, Warwickshire, Yorkshire make up Division One. Derbyshire, Durham, Glamorgan, Leicestershire, Middlesex, Nottinghamshire, Sussex, Worcestershire make up Division Two. The ECB had announced a red-ball competition separate from the County Championship for the Bob Willis Trophy after its 2020 season was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 2021 County Championship, teams were initially split into three groups.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 21:06 IST
Cricket-County Championship to revert to two-division format in 2022

The County Championship will return to a two-division format next year after two seasons affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday. The ECB said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/news/2288817/lv-insurance-count-championship-returns-to-two-divisions-in-2022 that 10 counties will compete in Division One and eight in Division Two with a two-up and two-down promotion-and-relegation system. Counties will play 14 games each.

The structure had been agreed before the COVID-19 crisis but counties voted to change the format of men's first-class cricket in 2020 and 2021 to mitigate against the impact of the pandemic. Under the new structure for 2022, Essex, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Kent, Lancashire, Northamptonshire, Somerset, Surrey, Warwickshire, Yorkshire make up Division One.

Derbyshire, Durham, Glamorgan, Leicestershire, Middlesex, Nottinghamshire, Sussex, Worcestershire make up Division Two. The ECB had announced a red-ball competition separate from the County Championship for the Bob Willis Trophy after its 2020 season was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 2021 County Championship, teams were initially split into three groups. The top two teams were placed in Division One for the second phase of the competition. The other 12 counties moved into Divisions Two and Three.

Warwickshire beat Somerset to win the County Championship - their eighth title and first since 2012 - last month. They then beat second-placed Lancashire in a showpiece match at Lord's to lift the Bob Willis Trophy.

The ECB did not say if the Bob Willis Trophy - would continue in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021