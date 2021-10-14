Left Menu

Soccer-Man City's Torres suffers fractured foot on Spain duty

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres sustained a small fracture on his right foot while on international duty with Spain, the Premier League club said on Thursday. City take on Burnley in the league on Saturday.

Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres sustained a small fracture on his right foot while on international duty with Spain, the Premier League club said on Thursday. Torres scored both goals in Spain's 2-1 win over Italy in the UEFA Nations League semi-final, but limped off in the second half after suffering a blow to his foot.

The 21-year-old was initially a doubt before playing in their 2-1 defeat by France in the final on Sunday. City did not provide a timeline for Torres's return and said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/ferran-torres-injury-update-manchester-city-63769821 he would undergo further tests in Manchester.

Spanish media reported that he could be out of action for six weeks. City take on Burnley in the league on Saturday.

