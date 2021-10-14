Torres has broken bone in foot, doubtful for big Spain games

Left Menu

Torres has established himself as a regular in Spains team under Luis Enrique and one of its best source of goals.Spain is two points behind leader Sweden in their World Cup qualifying group heading into their final two games.

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has broken a bone in his right foot, the English club said Thursday, potentially ruling him out of Spain's crucial World Cup qualifiers next month.

City said the injury was a “small fracture” and happened while Torres was on international duty. He played for Spain in the Nations League last week, first in the 2-1 win over Italy — when Torres scored twice — and then the 2-1 loss to France in the final on Sunday.

“He has since returned to Manchester for tests and will continue to be monitored,” said City, which didn't give a timeframe for Torres' possible absence.

Torres has established himself as a regular in Spain's team under Luis Enrique and one of its best source of goals.

Spain is two points behind leader Sweden in their World Cup qualifying group heading into their final two games. The two countries play each other in the last one, on Nov. 14, and only the first-place team automatically advances to next year's tournament in Qatar.

