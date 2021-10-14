Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA investigating alleged racist abuse directed at Sweden's Elanga

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 22:23 IST
Soccer-UEFA investigating alleged racist abuse directed at Sweden's Elanga

UEFA will investigate an incident of alleged racist abuse aimed at Sweden's Anthony Elanga in an Under-21 European Championship qualifier against Italy on Tuesday. Elanga, who was taken off in the 72nd minute, was involved in an incident with opposition players after the final whistle, with the Swedish Football Association saying that the Manchester United winger was racially abused by an Italian player.

European soccer's governing body said in a statement: "In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding the incidents..." The Italian Football Federation (FIGC), however, has denied the allegations, saying it was hopeful that competent authorities would clarify the situation soon.

"The FIGC categorically denies that an opponent was subject to racist abuse by an Under-21 National Team player during yesterday's match... we understand that no such incident was observed by the match officials or the UEFA delegate," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021