Left Menu

SA captain Bavuma says injured hand getting better, hopes to play in T20 WC warm-up game

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma on Thursday said that his injured hand is showing improvement and he is hopeful of passing a fitness test to play in the T20 World Cup warm-up match against Afghanistan on Monday.Bavuma, who is recovering from a broken thumb sustained in Sri Lanka last month, will have his first live net on Friday.My hand is definitely improving by the day.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 14-10-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 22:39 IST
SA captain Bavuma says injured hand getting better, hopes to play in T20 WC warm-up game
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@tbavuma10)
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma on Thursday said that his injured hand is showing improvement and he is hopeful of passing a fitness test to play in the T20 World Cup warm-up match against Afghanistan on Monday.

Bavuma, who is recovering from a broken thumb sustained in Sri Lanka last month, will have his first ''live net'' on Friday.

''My hand is definitely improving by the day. It's getting stronger and a lot more comfortable. Tomorrow will be the first time I am having a live net, facing bowlers,'' Bavuma was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

''I am looking forward to that and that will give me a better indication of how far I've progressed. At the moment, everything is still on track. I am looking to play in the warm-up games. I am feeling good.'' He is hoping to open the batting along with Quinton de Kock in the T20 World Cup beginning on Sunday in Oman and the UAE.

''My role is quite obvious and clear. I am someone to come in at the top, and if there is an opportunity to come in at No. 3, I will fill in that spot,'' said the 31-year-old batter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021