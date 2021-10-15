Left Menu

Raheem Sterling open to leaving Manchester City to play more

Raheem Sterling is open to leaving Manchester City to be sure of more regular playing time and says he dreams of moving away from England.The winger, who is regular starter for European Championship runner-up England, has fallen down the pecking order at the Premier League champions.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 15-10-2021 09:35 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 09:31 IST
Raheem Sterling open to leaving Manchester City to play more
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Raheem Sterling is open to leaving Manchester City to be sure of more regular playing time and says he dreams of moving away from England.

The winger, who is regular starter for European Championship runner-up England, has fallen down the pecking order at the Premier League champions. He has started only two of City's seven games in the title defense and the team dropped points both times.

"If there was an opportunity to go somewhere else I would be open to this at this point in time,'' Sterling told the FT Business of Sport US Summit on Thursday. "Football is the most important thing to me." In the virtual event, the 26-year-old Sterling went on to reflect on the "dreams to play abroad.'' "As an English player all I know is the Premier League and I have always thought one day I would love to play abroad and come up against that challenge,'' Sterling said. ''I actually should be learning a few different languages. I quite like the French accent and Spanish." A graduate of the Queens Park Rangers academy in London, Sterling joined City in 2015 from Liverpool for 49 million pounds (then $76 million).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021