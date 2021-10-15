Left Menu

Rahm's struggles continue with 7-over opening round in Spain

With this wind the course becomes very difficult. Rahm finished the day in a tie for 108th, with only 10 players shooting higher scores than him.Rahm was coming off a disappointing 17th-place finish at the Spanish Open last week in his return home after nearly two years.

PTI | Sotogrande | Updated: 15-10-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 09:33 IST
Rahm's struggles continue with 7-over opening round in Spain
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Jon Rahm's struggles at home continued as he shot a 7-over 78 that matched his second-worst round ever as a professional and left him 11 shots off the lead at the Andalucía Masters.

He had also shot 78 in the second round at the British Open in 2018. His worst score was 82 in the third round of The Players Championship in 2017.

The No. 1-ranked player will need a good round on Friday just to cut.

"It was a tough round. I was never comfortable," he said. "I don't want to go home on Saturday, and if somebody can overcome this it's me. But I don't have any more room for error." Rahm had four bogeys and a double-bogey on his front nine and another bogey on his back nine at the Real Club Valderrama in southern Spain.

"It's frustrating because this is a course that I like," he said. "With this wind, the course becomes very difficult." Rahm finished the day in a tie for 108th, with only 10 players shooting higher scores than him.

Rahm was coming off a disappointing 17th-place finish at the Spanish Open last week in his return home after nearly two years. He opened with a 63 but had lackluster rounds the rest of the way and was not in contention to defend his title on Sunday.

The U.S. Open champion did not play in the Andalucía Masters last year. The tournament was won by John Catlin, an American who opened with a 2-over 73 to begin his title defense.

Julien Guerrier, who finished in a tie for third at the Spanish Open, was the early leader after shooting 4-under 67. "It was complicated," the Frenchman said. "I was putting well. We know with these firm greens, they are really quick, and with this wind, it's very difficult. But I holed a few long putts on the first and the third, and after I hit a lot of greens in regulation. That was the key." Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello, the winner at the Spanish Open, was one shot behind.

"It's already an intimidating course when there's no wind," he said. "It's going to be hard, the wind will switch, you'll end up in some tricky spots. You know it's a different type of tournament where three pars in a row equal a birdie. That's what you have in mind and that's how I tried to deal with this course.'' The Spain swing ends next week with the Mallorca Open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021