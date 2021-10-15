MATCHDAY: PSG without Messi, Neymar; Cologne on strong form

Left Menu

A look at whats happening in European soccer on Friday FRANCE Paris Saint-Germain hosts Angers without its contingent of Argentine and Brazilian players, who are busy abroad playing World Cup qualifiers.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 15-10-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 12:20 IST
A look at what's happening in European soccer on Friday: FRANCE Paris Saint-Germain hosts Anger without its contingent of Argentine and Brazilian players, who are busy abroad playing World Cup qualifiers. The French league leaders will also be missing goalkeeper Keylor Navas. PSG suffered its first defeat of the season before the international break, a 2-0 loss to Rennes.

In the absence of Lionel Messi and Neymar, coach Mauricio Pochettino is counting on Kylian Mbappe, who scored the winner for France in the 2-1 win over Spain in the Nations League final last weekend.

GERMANY Cologne is flying high in sixth place in the Bundesliga and is unbeaten in five games before a visit to struggling Hoffenheim, but has conceded at least one goal in every game this season.

Occupying a European place is a pleasant surprise for a Cologne team that is more used to fighting against relegation. Midfielder and joint top scorer Ellyes Shkiri is out after injuring his knee with the Tunisian national team.

Hoffenheim has had a mixed season so far in 11th and has often played better against the bigger teams and lost against clubs it would be expected to beat.

