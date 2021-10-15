Left Menu

Team Aditi T-15, Tvesa's team lies T-27 in Aramco Series New York

It was not a great opening day for either of the two Indian golfers in action at the Aramco Team Series womens event here, while visa issues prevented a third from competing altogether.Aditi Ashok, leading Team Ashok, was lying T-15, while Tvesa Malik, part of the team led by Lizette Salas, a star on the LPGA Tour, was T-28 after the first round.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 15-10-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 13:18 IST
Team Aditi T-15, Tvesa's team lies T-27 in Aramco Series New York
Image Credit: Twitter (@aditigolf)
  • Country:
  • United States

It was not a great opening day for either of the two Indian golfers in action at the Aramco Team Series women's event here, while visa issues prevented a third from competing altogether.

Aditi Ashok, leading Team Ashok, was lying T-15, while Tvesa Malik, part of the team led by Lizette Salas, a star on the LPGA Tour, was T-28 after the first round. Team Ashok totaled nine-under, while Team Salas was under five under.

The third Indian, Diksha Dagar was unable to get to New York because of a delay in getting her visa formalities done. Diksha had been part of the winning team in the first event of the series in London.

Team Strom, led by Linnea Strom, was on top of the leaderboard with a two-shot lead at the end of the first day.

The quartet of Linnea Strom, Jenny Haglund, Lucie Malchirand, and Cho Minn Thant, CEO of the Asian Tour, produced a bogey-free day as a team, made the turn-in eight-under and finished at 18-under-par thanks to a birdie-net-eagle from amateur Thant on the 18th.

Sophia Popov fired a seven-under 65 to top the individual leaderboard. Aditi was one-under and T-19, while Tvesa (74) was T-39th.

A cluster of players is tied for second in the individual competition after shooting rounds of 68 (-4) including England's Bronte Law. At the last Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande, Strom and Haglund were part of Team Strom where they finished second after losing in a playoff to Team Buhai.

Individually, Bronte Law is alongside Pauline Roussin Bouchard, Anna Nordqvist, Danielle Kang, Pia Babnik, and Lee-Anne Pace with five players one shot behind on three-under-par.

While in the team competition, Team J Korda and Team Pace are tied for fourth on 14-under with Team Kyriacou on 13-under and Team Skarpnord on 12-under.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021