Class is permanent with someone like Dhoni, Morgan might just be struggling a bit, feels Steyn

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has shared his thoughts on the batting forms of MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final on Friday night.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 15-10-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 13:35 IST
KKR skipper Eoin Morgan. (Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has shared his thoughts on the batting forms of MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final on Friday night. Both Dhoni and Morgan have failed to leave a mark with the bat in IPL 2021. While Dhoni showed signs of redemption in the knockout game against Delhi Capitals, Morgan registered a duck before KKR sealed a win to set up a final clash with CSK.

"Their captaincy has helped their teams get to the final, but with one game to go, you worry it will catch up to them," said Steyn in a conversation on ESPNcricinfo. "Class is permanent with someone like MS Dhoni. He came out the other day (Qualifier 1) and was able to get his team over the line. I feel he has probably got it between his teeth, whereas Eoin Morgan might just be struggling a bit more with the bat, and KKR might just run out of their luck, so as to speak," he added.

MS Dhoni-led CSK has won the IPL title thrice and after putting on a dismal show in the 2020 season in UAE, the side made a remarkable comeback this year and some fearless cricket from the franchise has seen Dhoni's men reach the finals. On the other hand, Morgan's side was completely down and out in the India leg as the side had won just two games out of seven. However, travelling to the UAE brought about a change in fortunes.

Venkatesh Iyer's inclusion provided the much-needed boost to the batting lineup and the Kolkata-based franchise has been playing fearless cricket. Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, and Rahul Tripathi have done their job too this season. (ANI)

