Left Menu

Indian Wells: Paula Badosa books showdown against history-maker Jabeur in SF

Paula Badosa continued her impressive form at the BNP Paribas Open in Thursday's night session on Stadium 1, blasting her way past 2019 runner-up Angelique Kerber, 6-4, 7-5 to reach her second WTA 1000 semifinal of the season.

ANI | California | Updated: 15-10-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 13:56 IST
Indian Wells: Paula Badosa books showdown against history-maker Jabeur in SF
Paula Badosa (Photo: Twitter/BNP Paribas Open). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Paula Badosa continued her impressive form at the BNP Paribas Open in Thursday's night session on Stadium 1, blasting her way past 2019 runner-up Angelique Kerber, 6-4, 7-5 to reach her second WTA 1000 semifinal of the season. Indian Wells is Badosa's second WTA 1000 semifinal of the season, having advanced to the same stage at the Madrid Open in May.

Earlier in the day, Ons Jabeur earned her own place in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open with an impressive 7-5, 6-3 victory over Anett Kontaveit -- but more than that, she's officially through to the Top 10 in the WTA Rankings thanks to the quarterfinal win. Jabeur, who has been in the midst of a breakthrough season with consistent results and a maiden WTA title, will become the first Arab woman to rank within the world's ten best women's tennis players when the WTA Rankings are released on Monday -- yet another piece of history achieved by the shot-making Tunisian.

Also, by cracking the final four in the California desert, Jabeur is into the semifinals of a WTA 1000 event for the first time in her career. Her three previous appearances in a WTA 1000 quarterfinal ended in defeat. In a battle between the tournament's No. 21 and No. 12 seed, Badosa and Jabeur (respectively) will play for a spot in their first career WTA 1000 final -- and fans can expect an absolute firecracker of a match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021