Indian Wells: Norrie masters Schwartzman, joins Dimitrov in semis
Great Britain's Cameron Norrie continues to break new ground in 2021 as he reached the first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal of his career thanks to a decisive 6-0, 6-2 upset of 11th-seeded Argentine Diego Schwartzman at the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday.
The 26-year-old, who had never gone beyond the first round in two previous appearances in Indian Wells, will replace Daniel Evans as the new British No. 1 on Monday and is set to crack the Top 20 in the ATP Rankings.
The 21st seed produced a dominant performance against Schwartzman as he stepped inside the baseline, pinning the Argentine back to advance after 74 minutes. In another men's quarter-final, Grigor Dimitrov registered a brilliant comeback, as he backed up his victory over top seed Daniil Medvedev by rallying from a set down to defeat the number 8 seed Hubert Hurkacz in the Californian desert.
The Bulgarian raised his level in a tight match to edge past the 24-year-old 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(2) and reach his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final of the season. With his victory, Dimitrov has now earned 100 Masters 1000 wins. Grigor Dimitrov will now clash with Norrie in the semi-final. They have faced each other earlier this year in Miami, with Norrie claiming a 7-5, 7-5 win in the second round. (ANI)
