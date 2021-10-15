Disappointing start for Sharma, Bhullar in Spain

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar endured a disappointing opening round at the Andalucía Masters and run the risk of missing the cut.

While Sharma, who had been trending well, slumped to 8-over 79, Bhullar carded an 11-over 82 here on Thursday.

Sharma, who finished tied third at the Acciona Open de Espana last week, had six bogeys and a double and no birdies in one of his worst rounds of the season. Bhullar, on the other hand, had one birdie, three bogeys, three doubles, and one triple.

Rafa Cabrera Bello began his quest for back-to-back victories on home soil in style as he carded a three-under 68.

The Spaniard, who won his fourth European Tour title at the Acciona Open de Espana, carded four birdies at the formidable Real Club Valderrama and was one of just nine players to sign for an under-par round.

The 37-year-old is one stroke behind Frenchman Julien Guerrier, who equaled his best European Tour finish in the Spanish capital last week when he finished T3 behind Cabrera Bello. After his four under-par round of 67, Guerrier holds the first-round lead on the European Tour for the first time in his career.

Sitting in third is Guerrier's compatriot Romain Langasque, who carded a two-under par 69. Soren Kjeldsen, a winner of the 2008 Volvo Masters at Valderrama, is one of seven players in a share of fourth on one under par.

Frenchman Raphael Jacquelin is also one under par with one hole to play after the first round was suspended due to darkness in Sotogrande.

