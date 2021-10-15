Kapil Dev channels his inner Ranveer Singh, leaves fans amused

Left Menu

Former India skipper Kapil Dev has gained a lot of followers for his cricketing skills and how he guided the country to the 1983 World Cup triumph, and it looks like the great has now managed to get some more fans through his acting skills.

Former India skipper Kapil Dev has gained a lot of followers for his cricketing skills and how he guided the country to the 1983 World Cup triumph, and it looks like the great has now managed to get some more fans through his acting skills. Featuring in an advertisement, the 62-year-old channeled the fun vibe of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as the former India skipper was seen wearing quite vibrant and fashionable outfits.

Kapil Dev featured in an ad for CRED, a Bengaluru-based credit card pill payment platform. In the ad, shared by Kapil Dev on Twitter, actor Jim Sarbh can be heard saying: "Every time you pay your credit cards bills on CRED, you earn CRED coins. Use them to claim exclusive rewards and cashback. Now that's crazy as imagining Kapil Dev act like Ranveer."

The former India skipper captioned the post as: "Heads, I am fashionable. Tails, I am fashionale." Later in the advertisement, Dev appears donning different outfits and he was seen passing comments as others played cricket.

Ranveer Singh will be seen playing Kapil Dev in the upcoming Bollywood film '83' and it will hit the theatres on December 24, 2021. (ANI)

