Riding on du Plessis' 86, CSK post 192/3 in IPL final against KKR

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 15-10-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 21:23 IST
Riding on du Plessis' 86, CSK post 192/3 in IPL final against KKR
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Faf du Plessis hit a magnificent 86 off 59 balls as Chennai Super Kings made 192 for 3 in the Indian Premier League summit clash against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Friday.

Du Plessis continued his fine form as he struck seven fours and three sixes during his knock after CSK were invited to bat.

The highlight of the CSK innings was the three half century partnerships that du Plessis had.

He first put up 61 runs with his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) and that was followed by a 63-run stand with Robin Uthappa (31 off 15 balls) for the second wicket.

Moeen Ali then made a late flourish with a stroke-filled 37 not out off 20 balls, laced with two fours and three sixes as he stitched a 68-run stand with du Plessis.

CSK added 112 runs in the back end of their innings after they were 80 for one at the halfway mark.

For KKR, Sunil Narine took two wickets for 26 runs. Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 192 for 3 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 86, Moeen Ali 37 not out, Ruturaj Gaikwad 32, Robin Uthappa 31; Sunil Narine 2/26).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

