Left Menu

IPL 2021 final: Faf du Plessis and Moeen hammer KKR bowlers as CSK score 192/3

Faf du Plessis brought his A-game to play a knock of 86 runs and help Chennai Super Kings (CSK) post a total of 192/3 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 here at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 15-10-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 21:27 IST
IPL 2021 final: Faf du Plessis and Moeen hammer KKR bowlers as CSK score 192/3
CSK batter Faf du Plessis in action against KKR (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Faf du Plessis brought his A-game to play a knock of 86 runs and help Chennai Super Kings (CSK) post a total of 192/3 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 here at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. Sent into bat, CSK got off to a steady start as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis put on 50 runs inside the first six overs. During this course, Gaikwad went on to leapfrog KL Rahul to become the leading run-scorer in this year's IPL. The much-needed breakthrough to KKR was provided by Sunil Narine as he dismissed Gaikwad (32) in the 9th over, ending the 61-run opening stand.

Faf du Plessis continued on his merry way and he completed his half-century in the 11th over of the innings with CSK nicely poised at 97/1. Robin Uthappa scored 31 off 15 balls and he proved a perfect foil to Faf and the duo put on 63 runs for the second wicket. However, Narine once again got among the action as he dismissed Uthappa in the 14th over, reducing CSK to 124/2. Moeen Ali next came out to bat and he also played the very same way and KKR bowlers were left searching for answers. In the final three overs, CSK managed to add 39 more runs, taking the score past the 190-run mark. For Dhoni's side, Moeen remained unbeaten 37.

Brief Scores: CSK 192/3 (Faf du Plessis 86, Moeen Ali 37*; Sunil Narine 2-26) vs KKR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021