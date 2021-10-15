Left Menu

Liverpool's Alisson, Fabinho to complete quarantine in Spain

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 15-10-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 21:53 IST
Liverpool's Alisson, Fabinho to complete quarantine in Spain
  • Country:
  • Australia

Brazil players Alisson Becker and Fabinho are travelling directly to Spain to complete their 10-day quarantine period after international duty and are in line to feature for Liverpool against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said the pair had “no chance” of playing in the English Premier League at Watford on Saturday lunchtime because of the tight turnaround after Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay late Thursday.

For that reason, Alisson and Fabinho will not return to England — where they would have to isolate for 10 days upon arrival because they have played for Brazil in Venezuela (Oct. 7) and Colombia (Oct. 10), countries on Britain's red list — and instead go straight to Madrid.

They will fly back to England on Thursday, after the rest of the Liverpool team return, so they don't have to quarantine.

Klopp was unhappy with the predicament, especially since it had been brought about by an extra fixture being placed in the schedule for Brazil.

“The same people will say the same things — that that's why you have a big squad — but you have a big squad not for issues you have with football associations because they've put in (extra games),” Klopp said.

Alisson is Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper, while Fabinho is an influential member of Liverpool's midfield that is also missing Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara because of injuries.

Jones was injured while on duty with England Under-21s, having played in the second of the team's games after previously missing parts of training.

“It's difficult to make proper contact with the English federation because they just do what they want,” a frustrated Klopp said.

Liverpool is second in the Premier League and the only unbeaten team. Manchester City's Brazil players, goalkeeper Ederson Moraes and forward Gabriel Jesus, will not feature against Burnley, City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

Chelsea will be without Brazil defender Thiago Silva, too, for its trip to London rival Brentford.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021