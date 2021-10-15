Left Menu

Soccer-Man Utd win appeal against Wan-Bissaka's Champions League ban

Right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be available for Manchester United's Champions League clash against Atalanta next week after the club won an appeal against his two-match ban on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 22:18 IST
Soccer-Man Utd win appeal against Wan-Bissaka's Champions League ban

Right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be available for Manchester United's Champions League clash against Atalanta next week after the club won an appeal against his two-match ban on Friday. Wan-Bissaka was shown a straight red card in the defeat against Young Boys in September, with UEFA initially handing him a one-game ban. The punishment was later doubled after his action was deemed as "rough play".

United said that UEFA had amended the original ban to just one game, meaning Wan-Bissaka is free to face Atalanta on Oct. 20 after having missed the second group game against Villarreal. United are third in Group F with three points from two games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021