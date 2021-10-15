Soccer-Man Utd win appeal against Wan-Bissaka's Champions League ban

Right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be available for Manchester United's Champions League clash against Atalanta next week after the club won an appeal against his two-match ban on Friday. Wan-Bissaka was shown a straight red card in the defeat against Young Boys in September, with UEFA initially handing him a one-game ban. The punishment was later doubled after his action was deemed as "rough play".

United said that UEFA had amended the original ban to just one game, meaning Wan-Bissaka is free to face Atalanta on Oct. 20 after having missed the second group game against Villarreal. United are third in Group F with three points from two games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)