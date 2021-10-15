Left Menu

Soccer-France v Kazakhstan World Cup qualifier relocated to Parc des Princes

France's World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan next month has been moved from the Stade de France to the Parc des Princes because of planned works on the express train line to Charles de Gaulle airport, the French federation (FFF) said on Friday. All spectators who already have tickets for the Stade de France will be contacted individually and will be fully refunded.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-10-2021 23:53 IST
Soccer-France v Kazakhstan World Cup qualifier relocated to Parc des Princes
France's World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan next month has been moved from the Stade de France to the Parc des Princes because of planned works on the express train line to Charles de Gaulle airport, the French federation (FFF) said on Friday. "The French Football Federation has been informed today by the Prefecture of Police that this match could not be organised at the Stade de France due to the works of the future Charles de Gaulle Express," the FFF said in a statement.

"The FFF will activate a new ticketing system in the next few days. All spectators who already have tickets for the Stade de France will be contacted individually and will be fully refunded. They will be offered a priority purchase for the Parc des Princes." The Stade de France is situated just north of Paris while the Parc des Princes, home of Paris St Germain and stadium of the national team matches until 1998, is located on the western edge of the capital.

France take on Kazakhstan on Nov. 13.

