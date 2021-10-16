Left Menu

Soccer-Polish FA chief to ask FIFA to act after "false" racism allegations

Poland will ask FIFA to take action against people who made what it says are false accusations of racism against defender Kamil Glik after a heated mass scuffle during a game against England, the head of the country's football association said on Friday.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-10-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 00:41 IST
Soccer-Polish FA chief to ask FIFA to act after "false" racism allegations
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland will ask FIFA to take action against people who made what it says are false accusations of racism against defender Kamil Glik after a heated mass scuffle during a game against England, the head of the country's football association said on Friday. Poland had previously said https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/poland-say-no-racism-gliks-bust-up-with-englands-walker-2021-09-09 their players did not racially abuse England defender Kyle Walker during the fracas, which took place during a 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw in Warsaw in September.

"I made a decision that the Polish Football Association will apply to FIFA to punish those who have unjustifiably accused Kamil Glik of racist behaviour during the match against England," Cezary Kulesza wrote on Twitter. "I was convinced from the outset that these allegations were completely false, so we will officially intervene."

Kulesza did not specify in the Tweet who the complaints would target. World governing body FIFA said in September that it was investigating the row.

Television images showed Glik had pinched the neck of Walker but it was not clear if that alone had caused the scuffle. Glik and England's Harry Maguire were booked following the incident. England manager Gareth Southgate did not make any direct allegations of racism during his news conference after the game.

The English Football Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021