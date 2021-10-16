Left Menu

Soccer-Bebou shines as Hoffenheim destroy Cologne

The Togolese winger doubled the advantage four minutes into the second half, finding the back of the net with a backheel from Kevin Akpoguma's cross. Christoph Baumgartner put the hammer down two minutes later from close range after collecting a David Raum cutback before Geiger and Porsch completed the rout in the last 15 minutes.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2021 02:17 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 02:08 IST
Soccer-Bebou shines as Hoffenheim destroy Cologne
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Ihlas Bebou scored a double to inspire Hoffenheim to a 5-0 home demolition of Cologne to lift them up to eighth in the Byndesliga standings on Friday. The Togo winger struck both sides of the interval with Christoph Baumgartner, Dennis Geiger and Stefan Porsch also scoring to put Hoffenheim on 11 points from eight games, one behind seventh-placed Cologne.

Bebou put the hosts ahead on 31 minutes, going around keeper Timo Horn for a cool finish after being played through by Andrej Kramaric. The Togolese winger doubled the advantage four minutes into the second half, finding the back of the net with a backheel from Kevin Akpoguma's cross.

Christoph Baumgartner put the hammer down two minutes later from close range after collecting a David Raum cutback before Geiger and Porsch completed the rout in the last 15 minutes. Leaders Bayern Munich, on 16 points from seven games, travel to second-placed Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021