Left Menu

Cricket-Former test stalwart Dravid to be next India coach - reports

Former test cricket stalwart Rahul Dravid is set to succeed Ravi Shastri as India's head coach after the Twenty20 World Cup, media reports said on Saturday.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 09:33 IST
Cricket-Former test stalwart Dravid to be next India coach - reports
Rahul Dravid (Photo: ICC) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former test cricket stalwart Rahul Dravid is set to succeed Ravi Shastri as India's head coach after the Twenty20 World Cup, media reports said on Saturday. Shastri, who took up the job in mid-2017, has ruled out https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-coach-shastri-confirms-exit-after-t20-world-cup-2021-09-18 seeking an extension after his tenure expires next month with the showpiece tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

Former captain Dravid, who played 164 tests and 344 one-dayers between 1996 and 2012, is credited for India's steady supply of young talent as head of the National Cricket Academy. The 48-year-old would be offered a two-year contract through India's home 50-overs World Cup in 2023, the Times of India reported https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/ipl/top-stories/dravid-appointed-head-coach-mhambrey-bowling-coach-till-2023/articleshow/87051670.cms?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=TOIDesktop, citing an unnamed cricket board official.

Dravid's former India teammate Paras Mhambrey https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/rahul-dravid-in-line-to-take-over-from-ravi-shastri-as-indias-head-coach-1283293 is set to join as India's bowling coach, succeeding Bharat Arun, according to ESPNcricinfo website. Vikram Rathour will continue as the batting coach, the reports said.

A home series against New Zealand beginning in late November will be the first assignment for the new coaching staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
3
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021