Upcoming Cricket Events Until the End of 2021 That You Shouldn’t Miss

We're just days away before the biggest annual cricket tournament reaches its conclusion. The final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is set to happen on October 15 but cricket fans still have a lot to look forward to before the year ends.

Cricket is known to have a busy calendar year-round and if you're a fan yourself, you wouldn't even have to wait long to watch another big cricket event once the VIVO IPL 2021 ends. This means that you only have a short time to ensure that you'll be able to stream more matches live and even look for the best online cricket betting odds if that's something you enjoy. Here are more cricket events to look forward to before we say goodbye to 2021.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

It has been five years since the last edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and many are just happy that it will take place this month. This prestigious cricket tournament is set to start just two days after the end of the IPL 2021. The first match will have Oman and Papua New Guinea at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amerat. The final is set to be played at Dubai International Stadium on November 14.

New Zealand in India

The New Zealand team is set to play against India on November 25 in Green Park. This will be the kick-off of India's International home season for 2021 to 2022. It's something that cricket fans are looking forward to seeing as Green Park has not seen a match for five years now. This will also be New Zealand's first test tour in the country since 2016.

This New Zealand tour will have three T20s and two Tests. The schedule is as follows:

November 17 at 7 PM – T20 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

November 19 at 7 PM – T20 match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

November 21 at 7 PM – T20 match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

November 25 at 9:30 AM – Test match at the Green Park, Kanpur

December 3 at 9:30 AM – Test match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pakistan in Bangladesh

Just five days after the T20 World Cup final is the start of Pakistan's tour in Bangladesh. The tour that will start on November 19 will have three T20s and two Tests. The final is set to be played on December 4 and both the kick-off and final will have the same venue, which is the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Here's the schedule for the Pakistan tour in Bangladesh:

November 19 at 3:30 PM – T20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur

November 20 at 3:30 PM – T20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur

November 22 at 2:30 PM – T20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur

November 26 at 9:30 AM – Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

December 4 at 9:30 AM – Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur

The Netherlands in South Africa

The Netherlands is also set to tour South Africa in November with three ODIs. The first match will be on November 26, Friday at 1:30 PM. The second ODI will be on November 28 at 1:30 PM and the last one is scheduled on December 1 at 1:30 PM. All ODIs will take place in one venue which is the SuperSport Park, Centurion, South Africa.

Matches Originally Scheduled This Year

With the pandemic, it's unavoidable that some of the most-awaited cricket matches are negatively impacted. Here are some of the matches that are initially scheduled to take place this year but had to be moved instead.

England in Pakistan

This month's England tour in Pakistan will have two T20 matches. The first is scheduled on October 13 at 6:30 PM while the second one is set to take place on the next day, October 14 at 6:30 PM. Both matches will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Afghanistan in Australia

Australia was originally set to host a Test with Afghanistan on November 27 at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart. However, Australia decided to postpone this indefinitely. According to reports, the team decided on this to make the now Taliban-controlled nation rethink its stance on women's sport. No decision has been made just yet as to when the event will be rescheduled. The ICC is, so far, only set to discuss women's cricket in Afghanistan at a board meeting this November.

