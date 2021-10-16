Left Menu

I-League: Indian Arrows to begin training in Bhubaneswar

With the I-League 2021-22 season fast approaching, the Indian Arrows are all set to begin their pre-season training in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 16-10-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 12:21 IST
Indian Arrows players (Photo / Indian Football Team Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
With the I-League 2021-22 season fast approaching, the Indian Arrows are all set to begin their pre-season training in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. According to AIFF, following the COVID-safety protocols, the Indian Arrows will begin their pre-season training in Bhubaneswar with the help of infrastructural and logistical aid from the Government of Odisha.

Head coach Venkatesh Shanmugam, along with a couple of members of the support staff will join the Arrows once the India U-23 side's campaign in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup matches is over. "It's great to be starting the Indian Arrows camp again. The boys had gained a lot of experience in the I-League last year, and it will be good to see them further improve this season onwards as well," AIFF quoted Venkatesh as saying.

"We are thankful to the Odisha Government for opening up their world-class facilities for our team, and taking care that everyone stays in a safe environment, protected from the pandemic," he added. Squad List:

Goalkeepers: Santosh Singh, Ahan Prakash, Syed Zahid Hussain Bukhari, Frevino Fernandes. Defenders: Amandeep, Abdul Hannan, Sajad Hussain, Halen Nongtu, Evan Thapa, Tankadar Bag, Brijesh Giri, Pritam Meetei, Leewan Castanha.

Midfielders: Vibin Mohan, Taison Singh, Vellington Fernandes, Harsh Patre, Kanwar Singh, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Satvik Sharma, Sibajit Singh, Shreyas Ketkar, Chris White, Godwin Johnson, Akash Oraow. Forwards: Satendra Singh Yadav, Lalrampana Pautu, Parthib Gogoi. (ANI)

