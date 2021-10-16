IPL 2021: Always hoped to play for CSK, says Uthappa

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Robin Uthappa said he was always hopeful of playing for the franchise one day and is really grateful about that. Uthappa played a knock of 31 off 15 balls and helped CSK defeat KKR by 27 runs in the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday.

In a video posted on the IPL website, Uthappa shared his experience with CSK coach Stephen Fleming about playing for the franchise. "I am glad that I was able to be a part of this franchise. I was on the outside for a long time and always hoped that I would get to play here and contribute to the team in a way that is meaningful," said the Indian batter.

"I really enjoyed sharing the dressing room with you guys. It truly feels like a family and I just can't wait to get back here," he added. Uthappa also lauded the support staff for motivating him during the time when he was not included in the playing XI.

"I am grateful to you (CSK) guys for the amount of communication extended to me during the course of the tournament, especially when I wasn't playing," he said. "The conversations that you (Fleming) had with me during the practice. The conversations Huss (Michael Hussey) had with me during the practice and the entire support staff has been of great help and that's what got me going," he added.

CSK, who posted 192/3 on the board on the back of du Plessis' brilliant 86, restricted KKR to 165/9 and sealed a 27-run win. The side has previously won the tournament in 2010, 2011, and 2018. (ANI)

