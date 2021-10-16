Left Menu

Sharma, Bhullar miss cut in Spain

The Frenchman, who won his first European Tour title at last years Wales Open, carded 15 pars, a birdie, and his second eagle of the week, dropping just one shot.

PTI | Valderrama | Updated: 16-10-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 12:59 IST
Sharma, Bhullar miss cut in Spain
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar failed to live upto their own expectations, making an early exit from the Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters after missing the halfway cut in the European Tour event.

Bhullar, who had an 82 in the first round, improved by 13 shots with a 69 and totalled nine-over but was still way off the cut line, which fell at six-over. Sharma (79-75) was even further down.

Romain Langasque carded a second consecutive round of 69 to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend. The Frenchman, who won his first European Tour title at last year's Wales Open, carded 15 pars, a birdie, and his second eagle of the week, dropping just one shot. He is four-under par for two rounds.

The 26-year-old, winner of the Amateur Championship in 2015, is one stroke ahead of a group of four golfers, with just 12 players under par after 36 holes on one of Europe's most formidable courses.

Laurie Canter registered the lowest round of the week thus far, a six-under par 65, to share the second place on three-under with compatriot Matt Fitzpatrick, who is making his first start since the Ryder Cup, New Zealand's Ryan Fox and Sebastian Söderberg of Sweden.

Two-time European Tour winner Alejandro Cañizares, who is also a member at Real Club Valderrama, is the leading Spaniard, sharing sixth spot with three others on two-under par.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021