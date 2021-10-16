Left Menu

IPL 2021: Hopefully Ruturaj will play for India one day, says Moeen Ali

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Moeen Ali praised his teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad for his breakthrough performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and said he is hopeful that the opener will play for India one day.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 16-10-2021 13:26 IST
Moeen Ali celebrates after taking a wicket. (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Moeen Ali praised his teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad for his breakthrough performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and said he is hopeful that the opener will play for India one day. Ali himself played a brilliant knock of 37 runs off 20 balls against KKR to help CSK post a challenging 192/3 in the final match of IPL 2021 on Friday.

"He (Ruturaj) has got no weakness. He's so calm and has got every shot. Hopefully, in the future he will play for India," said the English all-rounder in a post-match presentation. Moeen Ali also lauded the entire CSK franchise for the thrilling season.

"Can't describe how I'm feeling. To do it with this franchise is great. So calm and so clear in what they want to do (on CSK). No changes. Could've been dropped a couple of games ago. It's such a grounded and humble team," he said. Uthappa also lauded the support staff for motivating him during the time when he was not included in the playing XI. "I am grateful to you (CSK) guys for the amount of communication extended to me during the course of the tournament, especially when I wasn't playing," he said.

"The conversations that you (Fleming) had with me during the practice. The conversations Huss (Michael Hussey) had with me during the practice and the entire support staff has been of great help and that's what got me going," he added. CSK, who posted 192/3 on the board on the back of du Plessis' brilliant 86, restricted KKR to 165/9 and sealed a 27-run win. The side has previously won the tournament in 2010, 2011, and 2018. (ANI)

