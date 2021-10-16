Left Menu

Cricket-Shanaka weaves playoff dreams around Jayawardene's acumen and team's youth

Sri Lanka cricket captain Dasun Shanaka is banking on former skipper Mahela Jayawardene's tactical brilliance and the team's youthful exuberance to make the playoffs of the Twenty20 World Cup, the all-rounder said on Saturday.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-10-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 13:33 IST
Cricket-Shanaka weaves playoff dreams around Jayawardene's acumen and team's youth
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sri Lanka cricket captain Dasun Shanaka is banking on former skipper Mahela Jayawardene's tactical brilliance and the team's youthful exuberance to make the playoffs of the Twenty20 World Cup, the all-rounder said on Saturday. The 2014 champions find themselves jostling with the game's minnows in the preliminary rounds and need a top-two finish in Group A to make the Super 12 stage.

Sri Lanka have roped in Jayawardene as a consultant for the preliminary round, hoping to benefit from the experience of a coach who has overseen Mumbai Indians' three successful Indian Premier League (IPL) campaigns. "He's been amazing over the years," Shanaka told a media session ahead of their first match against Namibia on Monday.

"Tactically, he is the best in the business. He's been a real asset for all of us." Sri Lanka are still in the throes of a tricky transition following the retirements of stalwarts like Kumar Sangakkara and Jayawardene.

Shanaka conceded their performance, especially over the last two years, were not "up to the mark" but has big expectations from his young side. "The strength of our squad is very good...We got that potential to go to the Super 12 and make the playoffs. I don't feel any pressure, I feel confident."

Along with Wanindu Hasaranga, currently the second-ranked bowler in Twenty20 cricket, fellow spinner Maheesh Theekshana would trouble the batsmen, warned Shanaka. "He's been amazing over the last few years," he said of Hasaranga. "He is very hard to pick because he's coming from a low angle.

"With Wanindu, we got Maheesh Theekshana as well... going forward, they will do a good job for the team." Shanaka said winning the 2014 title was "one of the greatest moments" in Sri Lanka's cricketing history.

"I feel the youngsters have got the same potentials. The only thing they lack is experience. "If they perform to their strength, we can go a long away in this tournament."

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021