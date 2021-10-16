Left Menu

Ambitious Cologne routed 5-0 by Hoffenheim in Bundesliga

16-10-2021
Ambitious Cologne routed 5-0 by Hoffenheim in Bundesliga
  Germany

Ambitious Cologne came back to earth with a resounding thud as Hoffenheim turned on the style to win 5-0 in the Bundesliga.

Cologne was sixth before kickoff but its strong form came with a little weakness considering it had conceded at least one goal in every game, and Hoffenheim exploited that fully to prove it plays better against the leading sides.

Togo striker Ihlas Bebou led the way with the opening two goals, his first in the 31st and his second with a deft backheel from across shortly after the break.

It was not long before coach Sebastian Hoeness was celebrating again as Austria midfielder Christoph Baumgartner made it 3-0 following another flowing team move.

Using the flanks to good effect, Hoffenheim pulled Cologne apart seemingly at will and fellow midfielder Dennis Geiger added another, then defender Stefan Posch rose brilliantly to meet a cross from the left and power a looping header into the top corner.

Cologne's defeat dropped it to the seventh spot while Hoffenheim improved to eighth and sits just one point behind after eight rounds.

