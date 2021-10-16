Four-time IPL-winning CSK coach Fleming joins New Zealand camp ahead of T20 World Cup

Left Menu

Chennai Super Kings IPL-winning head coach Stephen Fleming on Saturday joined the New Zealand camp for a short stint to help the Kiwis prepare themselves for the T20 World Cup.Fleming, a former New Zealand captain, joined the national team camp a day after guiding CSK to their fourth Indian Premier League title triumph here.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 16-10-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 16:04 IST
CSK batter Faf du Plessis (Image: CSK) Image Credit: ANI
Fleming, a former New Zealand captain, joined the national team camp a day after guiding CSK to their fourth Indian Premier League title triumph here. They beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final on Friday night.

''Fresh from the @IPL Final - it's great to have @ChennaiIPL winning coach @SPFleming7 joining us for a few days ahead of the start of the @T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup,'' the BLACKCAPS tweeted. New Zealand will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in the Super 12 stage at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 26.

New Zealand will play India three days later at the Dubai International Stadium.

Besides Afghanistan, there will be two qualifiers from Round 1 in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage. Australia, England, South Africa and the West Indies along with two qualifiers will form Group 1 in Super 12s. The T20 World Cup will start in the UAE and Oman on Sunday with the final scheduled to be held here on on November 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

