Indian Wells: Tsitsipas, Zverev bow out; Basilashvili, Fritz advance to maiden Masters 1000 semis

Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili is through to his maiden Masters 1000 semi-final, upsetting No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas at the BNP Paribas Open, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in Friday's first men's singles quarter-final at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

ANI | California | Updated: 16-10-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 16:31 IST
Taylor Fritz (Photo: Twitter/BNP Paribas Open). Image Credit: ANI
Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili is through to his maiden Masters 1000 semi-final, upsetting No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas at the BNP Paribas Open, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in Friday's first men's singles quarter-final at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The Georgian was competing in his maiden Masters 1000 quarter-final and produced an impressive performance as he caused Tsitsipas problems from the baseline with his powerful groundstrokes, raising his level in the third set to advance after two hours and nine minutes.

Tsitsipas was aiming to reach his third consecutive Masters 1000 semi-final in North America, having enjoyed a run to the last four in Toronto and Cincinnati. The Monte-Carlo champion has earned a tour-leading 54 victories this season. In another men's quarter-final, southern California's very own Taylor Fritz made a major breakthrough at home, earning the biggest win of his career over Alexander Zverev, saving two match points in a thrilling 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) decision to reach the final four at a Masters 1000 for the first time.

The American rallied from 2-5 down in the decider and saved two match points at 3-5, 30/40 and 4-5, 30/40 to upset World No. 4 Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) after two hours and 22 minutes in Indian Wells. The 31st seed, who recorded straight-set wins over Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner en route to his maiden Masters 1000 quarter-final, played aggressive tennis against Zverev, firing 36 winners to advance. (ANI)

