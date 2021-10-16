Left Menu

CSA congratulates all South African players for IPL win, after facing criticism

After receiving flak on social media for only congratulating Lungi Ngidi for winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has congratulated all the players who were part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad including batter Faf du Plessis and spinner Imran Tahir.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 16-10-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 17:57 IST
CSA logo. Image Credit: ANI
After receiving flak on social media for only congratulating Lungi Ngidi for winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has congratulated all the players who were part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad including batter Faf du Plessis and spinner Imran Tahir. CSK, who posted 192/3 on the board on the back of du Plessis' brilliant 86, restricted KKR to 165/9 and sealed a 27-run win to clinch the IPL title for the fourth time. The side has previously won the tournament in 2010, 2011, and 2018.

CSA took to their Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations to all the South Africans who competed in and claimed victory in the 2021 IPL Final with Chennai Super Kings. Notably, Faf du Plessis put in a Man of the match performance." Earlier in the day, former Proteas pacer Dale Steyn pulled up CSA for not congratulating du Plessis and Tahir on their win.

"CSA now blocked the comments section. Here's some advice. Do the right thing. Delete the post and add all the men involved, save yourself the embarrassment and ridicule," Steyn tweeted. "CSA opening a can of worms for themselves with their Twitter and Instagram. Whoever's running those accounts needs a talking too," he added.

Notably, CSA later deleted their old tweet and then posted a new one that featured all of the South African players in the CSK squad. (ANI)

